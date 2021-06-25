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Episode 8 - The Sage of the South -The Patriot & Lama Show
my patriots netwok
my patriots netwok
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10 views • June 25, 2021
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com

On Episode 8 we talk with Joseph Land a successful businessman and Investor from Charleston SC, with over 40 years’ Experience in business ownership and operation.
From Pitching in the Majors to Running 2-multimillion-dollar companies Joseph is a perfect example of success in Life & Business.
He has trained thousands of people on how to be successful in Life and Business.
Joseph is a Big Fan of the Show and a Real Spiritual Patriot.
At the end Joseph will answer Questions so Do not Miss this Episode!

Learn more about Joseph Land at his website https://www.josephland.com

Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…

You can learn more about My Patriots Network at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at https://Rasaji.com
Keywords
mindsetmeditationmotivationalspiritualityprayerpatriotismgratitudecommitmenteducationalattitudepositive energyspiritual patriot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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