Pharaoh Drowned in the Red Sea Part 2

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club.
Part 2.
00:00 - Revealing God’s Treasure
04:48 - Granite Pillar marking the Red Sea Crossing
07:47 - Chariots with no wheals
10:00 - Human Remains found in the Red Sea
11:17 - Mount Sinai
15:02 - Golden Calf Alter
20:37 - The Rock that Moses Struck
24:19 - Joseph’s Step Pyramid
25:56 - WatchProphecyClub.com
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVQgWjQ48p0&t=3s