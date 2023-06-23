Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: HOW the SWARM Makes You Hopeless & Pushes THEIR Anointed "Leaders" Trump & Kennedy
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: HOW the SWARM Makes You Hopeless & Pushes THEIR Anointed "Leaders" Trump & Kennedy In this discussion, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, and Candidate for US President reveals HOW the Swarm - the ELITES make you hopeless and then PUSH their Anointed "Leaders" like Kennedy and Trump as "Saviors." Volunteer or Donate at https://Shiva4President.com Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: https://vashiva.com/join or https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w: https://vashiva.com w: https://shiva4president.com w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
