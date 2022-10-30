JD Farag Prophecy Update 2022-10-30: The Emperor has No Clothes

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JD Farag
October 30, 2022
Bible Prophecy Update 2022-10-30
Pastor JD about the well-known parable, “The Emperor Has No Clothes,” and how it applies to Bible prophecy.
Links and Transcript available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysycHc3enI5P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=
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