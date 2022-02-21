SIN IS THE CAUSE WORD 2/19/22

A word from my lovely Jesus of America and the judgment against her because of her sins as a whole nation. (I double read "Your homes- gone" by mistake but I prayed for the Holy Spirit to not let me say anything that was not from Jesus so maybe he was trying to stress this to get the point across.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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