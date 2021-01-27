© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GameStop Stock's Meteoric Rise is a Short Squeeze + 100% a Ponzi Scheme
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • January 27, 2021
As the price of Game Stop and other heavily shorted stocks continue their meteoric rise, one has to note that it represents no change in value of the company, and is 100% a Ponzi scheme, part of an effort to knock out hedge fund Melvin Capital.
Someone is going to be left holding the bag stock Not worth nearly what is being paid for it.
#GameStop #Wallstreetbets #MelvinCapital
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Someone is going to be left holding the bag stock Not worth nearly what is being paid for it.
#GameStop #Wallstreetbets #MelvinCapital
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.