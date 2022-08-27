FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: JEHOVAH, THE NATIONS ARE GLAD: Psalm 67:1-7, 20220827

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

JEHOVAH, The Nations Are Glad And Sing For Joy, For You Judge The Peoples Righteously!

Psalm 67:1-7, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, August 27, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid at Calvary for my redemption.

Heavenly Father, in gratitude for your Providence, I join other Saints to declare the following Invocation and Doxology to You:

1 Our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, please, continue to be Merciful, bless us, and cause Your face to shine upon us, Selah: Saints, pause, and reflect on this!

2 That Your Way may be known on earth, Your saving health among all nations.

3 All the peoples praise You, O ADONAI, LORD GOD; all the peoples praise You.

4 Oh, the nations are glad and sing for joy! For You, JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD our RIGHTEOUSNESS, judge the peoples righteously, and govern the nations on earth. Selah: Saints, pause, and reflect on this!

5 All the peoples praise You, O EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD; all the peoples praise You.

6 And the earth yield its harvest; ELOHIM, JEHOVAH, You, our own JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD our SANCTIFIER has blessed us.

Because You, 7 JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD our SHEPHERD, has blessed us, all the ends of the earth will continue to fear and revere You, our Heavenly Father!

Thank You, Holy Father, for Your Marvelous Grace and Infinite Love to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 67:1-7, personalized, NKJV).

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