Lizzie Marbach | No More Compromise! | Anatomy of the Church and State #22

*NOTE* This episode is audio only.Political activist and sister in Christ, Lizzie Marbach, joins me to discuss the challenges of being a Christian activist, tips and tricks for Christians looking to become politically active, why politicians who claim Christ seem to constantly compromise their Biblical values, and why she was fired from the Ohio Right To Life organization.
Lizzie is a Christian, wife, mother, and Ohioan. She is an experienced conservative operative who has worked on a number of local, state, and national campaigns–including President Donald Trump’s 2020 Reelection campaign. Most recently she worked as the Director of Communications for Ohio Right to Life where she was let go for voicing her Biblical beliefs.
LINKS Discussed
https://endabortionnow.com/
https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/
Topic Timeline
1:28 Lizzie’s Faith journey
6:05 Political journey
7:52 Joining Right to Life
8:53 Inside baseball
10:08 Challenging times
11:55 Tweet drama
12:39 Bold Conservatism
13:55 Max Miller controversy
14:50 Saying something is evil and Left language control
16:18 Squishy Moderates
17:30 Christians in office
18:56 Fear of Man not God
21:20 Separation of Church & State
22:14 Christian cowards and Pragmatism
24:01 Progressive push in Ohio
26:03 November election in Ohio
27:10 Parent rights and political conviction
29:03 Apathetic Evangelicals
30:01 The Great Commission
31:00 Romans 13
32:48 Pastor involvement
34:58 Pastors and political issues
36:03 Approaching your Pastor
37:45 Brazen Conservatism
41:10 How to build back Christian Foundation
42:50 Christians losing the Foundation
44:32 Getting started in grassroots movement
46:31 Pragmatic temptation and Words of Caution
48:55 Guest closing remarks
50:46 Closing prayer
