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Medical Bombshell: Pfizer Vax Attacks Human Blood Creating Clots Under Microscope
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
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365 views • October 27, 2021
https://banned.video/watch?id=617805b37031df173f85c2d9 | "Highly respected medical doctor and inventor, Richard Fleming, has released a 32-minute detailed presentation documenting his shocking findings. In late 2020, before the Pfizer shot had even been rolled out, top scientists and experts around the world warned the Pfizer and Moderna shots posed extreme risk of causing blood clots, myocarditis and other cardiovascular problems. One year later, Pfizer and Moderna have been forced to issue warnings confirming their controversial MRNA vaccines can indeed cause a long list of problems not just limited to the cardiovascular system. Now, research scientist, Dr. Richard Fleming, has has tested the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine on fresh human blood samples in-vitro and made a string of nightmare discoveries confirming the medical community’s findings. To find out more about this ground-breaking research, visit Fleming-Method.com"
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attackblood clotsrichard flemingpfizer vaxhuman blood
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