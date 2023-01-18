Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bridging the Financial Gap Series - Episode 1 preview
9 views
channel image
Inspire_Love_Share
Published 20 hours ago |

Bridging the Financial Gap with Oto Gomes is a new weekly show that is exclusively on UNIFYD TV! Oto’s goal is to bridge away from the old systems and outlooks and create awareness and understanding of the new ways. He is bringing an organic look at the crypto space, how it's changing and how we can learn from it! 

Watching the show weekly on UNIFYD TV!

https://unifyd.tv/?join=Inspire_Share_Love

Keywords
bitcoinblockchaincryptocurrencygoldcryptocashsilverbankingfinancedecentralizationinvestingfundsinvestmentslightcoin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket