X22 REPORT: [Swamp] Fighting Back To Weather The Storm, We Are At The Precipice, Patriots Are Ready

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The [DS] is ready to fight back they have certain events in place to try to weather the storm, we are now at the precipice and the patriots are ready. The forensic audit will be released within 2 days, prepare for a [FF] or distraction event. The people are now seeing though the [DS] agenda, they see the border crisis,economy, Afghanistan, the push to control the people via the plandemic. The world is now fighting back and the [DS] does not know how to stop it.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.