SDA Pastor Ron Kelly Fired. Michigan Conference of Seventh day Adventists What Would Ellen White do?
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
1
4 months ago

Pastor Ron Kelly was Fired by the Michigan Conference of Seventh Day Adventists this week. He is no longer the pastor of Village Church In Berrien Springs, Michigan. The apostasy among SDA Church leadership is getting worse as we near the Sunday Law crisis. If Ellen White were alive, what would she do?


Ellen White on Offshoots, Independent Atoms, Self Supporting Work, The SDA GC. State Line SDA Error: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfOtTkSgR5o&t=404s


The Remnant Escape Apostasy in Revelation 5. Bible Prophecy Prophesies Protestantism In Adventism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gloMZUwPcTo&t=1s


Ted Wilson & SDA Church: Trafficking In The Church. Investing Tithe & Offering In The Stock Market: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKOVyw1VcRo&t=2s


Where Is The SDA Storehouse? General Conference of SDA or Self-Supporting Work? Tithe & Offering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6g27XJOQkEk&t=292s


Ted Wilson Allows Vatican 2 Worship. Jesuit Ignite Revival @ Germantown SDA Church w/ Maranda Curtis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J93ukDhF4WY&t=3s


SDA Dreams 3 Angels Message Is Outside General Conference. Latter Rain In Self Supporting Workers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2_FknPGspc&t=1s


Ted Wilson, Ganoune Diop, & Mark Finley Fulfill Ellen White's Dream. Jesuits Infiltrate SDA Church: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hS-rOgADegk&t=2462s


Ted Wilson, Ganoune Diop, & Reinder Bruinsma In Jesuit Activity. SDA Apostasy, No 3 Angels Message: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KarmORaFrgQ&t=3771s


#SDA

#EllenWhite

#Adventist

#RonKelly

#SDAApostasy

#SDAPastor


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

seventh-day adventistsda apostasyadventist churchsda sermonsaving health ministriesdavid houseron kellyberrien springs village sda churchmichigan conference of seventh-day adventistsliberty of consciencepastor ron kelly final messagepastor ron kelly channelpastor ron kelly village churchsda pastor firedgeneral conference of seventh day adventist
