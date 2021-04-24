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** NETFLIX’S PEDOPHILE PROPAGANDIST ROOTS ** Banned.Video/Reese – 24/Apr/2021
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185 views • April 24, 2021
** The Pedophile Propagandist Roots of Netflix
Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 24/Apr/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=6082f195c9b4870550bfe53c
-- From Sigmund Freud to Edward Bernays to Marc Bernays Randolph, the anti-human propaganda agenda continues on in the modern era
** Comments:
• The economic crash in late 2008 was followed by Cyber Command going live in 2009. Since then the world as WE SEE it has changed at an ACCELERATED PACE. Now after the SCAMDEMIC OF 2020 THE bleak future has really come into focus. For all intents and stuff it ended in 2008...anything the resembled life even Alex just prior to that was still doing money bomb here and there later in 2009 he had guests he never had on before that and the show really began to take shape. Thank you Infowars for so much and ALL THE PEOPLE throughout the years who helped us DISCOVER there is DARK SIDE to humanity.
• The lefts heroes always turn out to be sexual predators and pedophiles, I wonder why???
• This explains a lot, most Netflix programs are social engineering. I could never stand to watch any of their programs, and now never do.
• Outstanding, Greg, as always. Please, everyone spread these links to your friends and relatives.
• Been wanting to tell you for years...you’re the greatest reporter in the world. Most valuable content and incredible audio visuals. And your voice...suspenseful and commanding. And all under 5 minutes. Only a genius can do that. What’s incredible is that you wrapped up my semester keystone MBA Consumer Behavior class in two minutes. What I thought was fascinating was the bit on cigarettes. Follow the history of tobacco in advertising - the sale of global addiction. Introducing new chemicals in cigarettes all the time. We pay them to experiment. Same with vaping and the CBD industry. In Texas, CBD stores are cropping up on every street corner. Don’t know if you’ve noticed. There are even high end CBD stores for more sophisticated consumers. The vape and head shops are always busy. Twenty year-olds lining up for Delta 8 and disposable nicotine pens like Uno Bars. My 17 year-old daughter introduced Uno Bars to me a couple of months ago. She and all of her friends addicted to these sweet, menthol vape pens. So am I. It took just one week for me to become addicted. And it’s not cheap. The stores can’t keep them in stock. On CBD, I have done some research on Delta 8 in particular. Not much out there. It’s highly addictive. Extraction process involves bleaching. Reminiscent of the potpourri and bath salts craze around 2010-13. The last bit on Netflix. Amazing. Only you can connect dots that lead to all to face our own tragic reality. You rock, Greg Reese! You empower and inspire.
• Netflix = net + flix = trapped by the flicker rate of the tell-lie-vision.
• "Well...isn't that SPECIAL!" Seeds of Satan in the flesh, no less. Absolutely nauseating filth.
• Cancelled my Netflix subscription when they decided it was acceptable to host "Cuties" on their platform. Seeing how sick a family they are, its no surprise that they allow that kind of shite. There's a special corner of Hell reserved for these evil scumbags.
• NETFLIX IS A DEGENERATE PROGRAM. THEY HIRED DEGENERATES OBAMMERS, HARRY & HIS MERCKLES WIFE TO PRODUCE TRASH!! IVE SENT THEM MORE THAN 1 EMAIL TELLING THEM TO BUZZ OFF. CRIMINAL HILLARY IS A FAN TOO. SHE TAUGHT THE MERCKLES HOW TO DEVELOP FOUNDATIONS USING HAZ' ROYAL TITLES TO STEAL MONEY FROM A STUPID PUBLIC JUST LIKE THEY DID! THATS WHY HAZ AND THE MERCKLES BROAD ARE ALWAYS CRYING TO DADDY CHARLES WHEN HE CUT THEM OFF THE FREE MONEY!! ANYONE WHO LISTENS TO OR SUBSCRIBES TO NETFLIX IS SUPPORTING PAEDOPHILES AND LINING MERCKLES/OBAMMERS BANK ACCOUNTS!! THESE ARE TRULY VILE, SICK BASTARDS!!
• Netflix cartoons often have cartoon porn in them.
Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 24/Apr/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=6082f195c9b4870550bfe53c
-- From Sigmund Freud to Edward Bernays to Marc Bernays Randolph, the anti-human propaganda agenda continues on in the modern era
** Comments:
• The economic crash in late 2008 was followed by Cyber Command going live in 2009. Since then the world as WE SEE it has changed at an ACCELERATED PACE. Now after the SCAMDEMIC OF 2020 THE bleak future has really come into focus. For all intents and stuff it ended in 2008...anything the resembled life even Alex just prior to that was still doing money bomb here and there later in 2009 he had guests he never had on before that and the show really began to take shape. Thank you Infowars for so much and ALL THE PEOPLE throughout the years who helped us DISCOVER there is DARK SIDE to humanity.
• The lefts heroes always turn out to be sexual predators and pedophiles, I wonder why???
• This explains a lot, most Netflix programs are social engineering. I could never stand to watch any of their programs, and now never do.
• Outstanding, Greg, as always. Please, everyone spread these links to your friends and relatives.
• Been wanting to tell you for years...you’re the greatest reporter in the world. Most valuable content and incredible audio visuals. And your voice...suspenseful and commanding. And all under 5 minutes. Only a genius can do that. What’s incredible is that you wrapped up my semester keystone MBA Consumer Behavior class in two minutes. What I thought was fascinating was the bit on cigarettes. Follow the history of tobacco in advertising - the sale of global addiction. Introducing new chemicals in cigarettes all the time. We pay them to experiment. Same with vaping and the CBD industry. In Texas, CBD stores are cropping up on every street corner. Don’t know if you’ve noticed. There are even high end CBD stores for more sophisticated consumers. The vape and head shops are always busy. Twenty year-olds lining up for Delta 8 and disposable nicotine pens like Uno Bars. My 17 year-old daughter introduced Uno Bars to me a couple of months ago. She and all of her friends addicted to these sweet, menthol vape pens. So am I. It took just one week for me to become addicted. And it’s not cheap. The stores can’t keep them in stock. On CBD, I have done some research on Delta 8 in particular. Not much out there. It’s highly addictive. Extraction process involves bleaching. Reminiscent of the potpourri and bath salts craze around 2010-13. The last bit on Netflix. Amazing. Only you can connect dots that lead to all to face our own tragic reality. You rock, Greg Reese! You empower and inspire.
• Netflix = net + flix = trapped by the flicker rate of the tell-lie-vision.
• "Well...isn't that SPECIAL!" Seeds of Satan in the flesh, no less. Absolutely nauseating filth.
• Cancelled my Netflix subscription when they decided it was acceptable to host "Cuties" on their platform. Seeing how sick a family they are, its no surprise that they allow that kind of shite. There's a special corner of Hell reserved for these evil scumbags.
• NETFLIX IS A DEGENERATE PROGRAM. THEY HIRED DEGENERATES OBAMMERS, HARRY & HIS MERCKLES WIFE TO PRODUCE TRASH!! IVE SENT THEM MORE THAN 1 EMAIL TELLING THEM TO BUZZ OFF. CRIMINAL HILLARY IS A FAN TOO. SHE TAUGHT THE MERCKLES HOW TO DEVELOP FOUNDATIONS USING HAZ' ROYAL TITLES TO STEAL MONEY FROM A STUPID PUBLIC JUST LIKE THEY DID! THATS WHY HAZ AND THE MERCKLES BROAD ARE ALWAYS CRYING TO DADDY CHARLES WHEN HE CUT THEM OFF THE FREE MONEY!! ANYONE WHO LISTENS TO OR SUBSCRIBES TO NETFLIX IS SUPPORTING PAEDOPHILES AND LINING MERCKLES/OBAMMERS BANK ACCOUNTS!! THESE ARE TRULY VILE, SICK BASTARDS!!
• Netflix cartoons often have cartoon porn in them.
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