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BREAKING - SILVER ALERT! Reddit & The Good Guys to FREE Silver from Riggers
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160 views • February 03, 2021
RoadtoRoota's: A good and precise overview of the financial markets; who is behind the instability, and how and why silver and gold are trending upwards. Could this be the end of the FIAT money? Is this a sign of a new currency system backed by heavy metals? Time will tell!! :)
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For an alternate but Great Source of silver or gold coins and bullion, consider:
https://mintbuilder.com/1000130
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BitChute Video Channel - location of video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gokkiv0tbhdm/
Original video: http://bitly.ws/bzbe
UTube-Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/RoadtoRoota
--------------------------
For an alternate but Great Source of silver or gold coins and bullion, consider:
https://mintbuilder.com/1000130
---------------------------
BitChute Video Channel - location of video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gokkiv0tbhdm/
Original video: http://bitly.ws/bzbe
UTube-Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/RoadtoRoota
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