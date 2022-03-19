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Why shoot a wedding banquet?
shipshard
shipshard
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21 views • March 19, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5J_e6GHendI
Many people believe that a wedding banquet does not carry any value for videography. That it is tedious, monotonous, everyone eats and drinks alcohol. No one is interested in watching it later.

But the radically opposite opinion, when in a year you will plunge into the wonderful atmosphere of the holiday again! Where every relative, every friend and guest gives a piece of his soul, his energy, forming the present and bright future of a new family!

And of course, professionals of their field help to bring together this whole flow of energy drop by drop, investing a piece of their own energy and love. Video production of Cnc production.
CMCproduction and SmartREC - we collect the flow of festive energy and atmosphere together.

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
familylovemusicmarriageweddingholidaybridebanquetweddingswedding videoholidaysnostalgiagroomwedding clipnewlywedswhy shoot weddingshow to shoot a weddingwedding banquetholiday atmosphereholiday energy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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