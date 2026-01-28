The Value of A Fireplace In A Home Even If It Doesn't Work!

Well, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Chris Berger, and it’s time for a Berger Point.



You know, recently I was working with homeowners.



They were listing their home.



But her big concern was what time the buyers can come to the house.



She didn’t want somebody just showing up any time.



Well, always remember, Mrs. Seller, that you are in charge of when the buyers come.







And what I mean by that, you sit down with your listing agent and you set the times, say Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 to 5, and Saturday and Sunday, let’s go to 11 to 3.30, because if soccer practice or church or whatever, is involved but just remember you as the seller are in charge.







Now we as agents we schedule all the appointments through something called SHOWING TIME.



So the advantage there is that you will now know as the seller what time a buyer is coming to your house .



How do you prepare for that? Well you pick up the things around the house that provide you know clutter and you turn on the lights and you decide to leave the house.







All the buyers feel more comfortable when they come to your house with an agent and you’re not there.



Just leave for a half hour. That’s all.



If you come back and they’re still there, sit in the driveway.



And that’s my Berger Point of the day. https://bergerpoints.com