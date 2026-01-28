BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Value of A Fireplace In A Home Even If It Doesn't Work!
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
187 views • 2 days ago

Well, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Chris Berger, and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, recently I was working with homeowners.

They were listing their home.

But her big concern was what time the buyers can come to the house.

She didn’t want somebody just showing up any time.

Well, always remember, Mrs. Seller, that you are in charge of when the buyers come.



And what I mean by that, you sit down with your listing agent and you set the times, say Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 to 5, and Saturday and Sunday, let’s go to 11 to 3.30, because if soccer practice or church or whatever, is involved but just remember you as the seller are in charge.



Now we as agents we schedule all the appointments through something called SHOWING TIME.

So the advantage there is that you will now know as the seller what time a buyer is coming to your house .

How do you prepare for that? Well you pick up the things around the house that provide you know clutter and you turn on the lights and you decide to leave the house.



All the buyers feel more comfortable when they come to your house with an agent and you’re not there.

Just leave for a half hour. That’s all.

If you come back and they’re still there, sit in the driveway.

And that’s my Berger Point of the day.    https://bergerpoints.com

Keywords
sellingpoolrenovationfireplacebuyingproperty taxlistingvalue of homeadd garage
Chapters

2:40End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Homestead reset: A blueprint for renewal beyond New Year’s resolutions

Homestead reset: A blueprint for renewal beyond New Year’s resolutions

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Record cold triggers frostbite surge across U.S., doctors warn of rapid tissue damage

Record cold triggers frostbite surge across U.S., doctors warn of rapid tissue damage

Cassie B.
13 ways to light your home without electricity

13 ways to light your home without electricity

Lance D Johnson
Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Historic Winter Storm Fern paralyzes U.S., disrupting travel and leaving millions without power

Kevin Hughes
It&#8217;s not if, it&#8217;s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

It’s not if, it’s when: Why experts say every family needs a 72-hour disaster survival plan

Cassie B.
Beyond the Grid: Why Self-Reliance is Your True Defense Against Winter Storms

Beyond the Grid: Why Self-Reliance is Your True Defense Against Winter Storms

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy