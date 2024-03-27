Create New Account
Free Hip Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz tuning fork short - Combing on the Right Hip Back
TheLivingARTs
In this short segment I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to comb stuck energies into the Right Hip. Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Listening can also help you overcome the challenges of doing too much and talking on too much responsibility. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.


Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

