Del Bigtree, Highwire | EXCESS DEATHS HIT RECORD LEVELS

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The conversation is exploding across Europe as politicians and media raise the alarm about record excess mortality rates in 2022. Why are so many non-Covid related deaths happening now?
#ExcessDeaths #ExcessMortality #AndrewBridgen
POSTED: November 14, 2022