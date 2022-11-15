Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Del Bigtree, Highwire | EXCESS DEATHS HIT RECORD LEVELS
183 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 13 days ago |
Shop now

The conversation is exploding across Europe as politicians and media raise the alarm about record excess mortality rates in 2022. Why are so many non-Covid related deaths happening now?

#ExcessDeaths #ExcessMortality #AndrewBridgen

POSTED: November 14, 2022

Keywords
vaccinespandemicdel bigtreehighwirecorona viruscovidplandemicexcess deaths

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket