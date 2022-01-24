I STOPPED UPLOADING TO CENSORTUBE THIS IS THE VID I POSTED AS MY FINAL

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I no longer load to YT and am just sharing this here. No tankery here, just a start down the road of doing something and putting my money where my beliefs are. Pass it on to ALL those who still waste time on YT, EXCEPT Those who push the envelope and publish facts and truths that get taken down and fight the good fight against the censor on their own ground. Be proud! Get kicked off YT!!!! I plan on posting the next huge censored topic so I too can be proud to be cancelled for my beliefs!
Wish to support my work and help me create more vids? Here is the link, Be among the first!
https://www.subscribestar.com/rdriver-tankery