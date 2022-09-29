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timtruth JAMA Study 45% Of Vaxxed Moms Have mRNA In Breastmilk; Some Babies DIED After Drinking Vaxxed Moms Milk VAERS Reports
Tim Truthhttps://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Mrna-vax-in-breastmilk-jama:9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0hx7z1jd2QEE/
45% Of Vaxxed Moms Have Vax mRNA In Breastmilk; 6 Babies DEAD After Drinking Vaxxed Moms' Milk