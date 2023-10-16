Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Double Down News: Israel & The Myth of 'Self Defence' (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1904 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Double Down News at:-

https://youtu.be/GNqilIwiqAM?si=aF-iYjwLtCMKDCw6

 Oct 15, 2023If there’s blood on anyone’s hands it's on those who say "Israel has a right to defend itself”


David Hearst is editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye. For more detailed coverage visit ► https://www.middleeasteye.net


Join the Future of Journalism ► https://www.patreon.com/DoubleDownNews


Support DDN ► https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TLXUE9P9GA9ZC&source=url&ssrt=1697458906475

Transcript available on YouTube channel

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket