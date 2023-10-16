Double Down News: Israel & The Myth of 'Self Defence' (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Double Down News at:-
https://youtu.be/GNqilIwiqAM?si=aF-iYjwLtCMKDCw6
Oct 15, 2023If there’s blood on anyone’s hands it's on those who say "Israel has a right to defend itself”
David Hearst is editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye. For more detailed coverage visit ► https://www.middleeasteye.net
Join the Future of Journalism ► https://www.patreon.com/DoubleDownNews
Support DDN ► https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TLXUE9P9GA9ZC&source=url&ssrt=1697458906475
Transcript available on YouTube channel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.