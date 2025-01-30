Mysterious Orbs and Trump's Frustration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Following the Trump inauguration, the story of these unexplained orbs—once buzzing over military bases and critical sites—has faded, but the questions remain.
In a revealing interview, Timothy Alberino discusses Trump’s frustration and the governors' concerns. One Wyoming congresswoman even witnessed a "mother ship" deploying drones over a coal plant!
Watch the full interview to dive deeper into this unsettling phenomenon and what it means for national security.
#MysteriousOrbs #Trump #NationalSecurity #UnexplainedDrones #CriticalInfrastructure #Wyoming #TimothyAlberino #MikeAdams
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport