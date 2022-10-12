Beating the Agenda | Making Sense of the Madness

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Who is apart of the deception?
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Steve Johann about the endless wars occurring, the agenda that wants to keep us dull, and how we can wake up and see the truth.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:
https://bit.ly/3ExTQlC
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!