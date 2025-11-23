BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Built in 27 Years - Pictures from 1862
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5177 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • 2 days ago

Uncover the impossible history of Melbourne’s rapid rise! Founded in 1835, how could Melbourne boast grand architecture by 1862? This video dives into stunning 1862 photographs, revealing clues of a lost Tartarian Empire, mud flood cover-up, or even technology taught by fallen angels from the Book of Enoch. Were Melbourne’s iconic buildings, like the Royal Exhibition Building, built with free energy or frequency tech? We analyze old maps, photos, and alternative history theories to decode the truth behind Melbourne’s 27-year miracle. Could these images hide evidence of a pre-flood civilization erased from history? Join @autodidactic999 as we challenge mainstream narratives and explore Tartaria, mud floods, and more. 🔔 Subscribe for weekly alternative history deep dives! Comment: Do you think Melbourne was built by Tartaria? Share this video and explore our playlists on star forts and hidden history!


We all know history is written by the victors which means at best we only get half the story and at worst much less. What we have now is His-Story we need to find our story.


Autodidactic Merch - https://autodidactic.creator-spring.com

Get Prepared with these Books

Hidden survival food farm for preppers - https://bit.ly/SurvivalFoodFarm

Self-Sufficient Backyard - https://bit.ly/SelfSufficientBackyard1


My Backup Channel - https://www.youtube.com/@autodidactic283

Join me on Spotify - https://bit.ly/TA-spotify

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/groups/957678719348250

Join my channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSsz5hijS79cioRCJcZpW2A/join


Support my work

Buy me a coffee - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/autodidactQ

Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/autodidactic13

Paypal - https://bit.ly/AutoPP


Thank You ALL for all the help and support

Thank You All for being so Awesome


www.tartariaaustralia.com

Get Our Amazing Tee's Here - https://tartaria.dasautomat.com


➡️ Please Like - Comment - Subscribe and Share ⬅️

Keywords
conspiracy theoriesfree energyhidden historymud floodtartariaalternative historytartarian architecturemelbourne history1862 melbournefrequency technologyroyal exhibition buildingpre-flood civilizationmelbourne in 27 years
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy