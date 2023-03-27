https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

"Top 'Anti-Vaccine' Doctors Share What They Use To Fight 'Covid19' & Other Dangerous Viruses"

Mar. 3, 2023. Medical News. Andre Corbeil.

Top Doctors tell you what they use and do to fight dangerous and deadly viruses like covid19.

DrCarrieMadej

Dr. 'Carrie Madej' Warning About "Covid19 'MRNA' Vaccines - 'Covid19' Medical & Geopolitical News. Doctor Carrie Madej

What are the implications of a rushed vaccine for the coronavirus? Dr. Carrie Madej, DO, an osteopathic internal medicine physician in McDonough, Georgia, gives her mind blowing insights into several never-before-seen technologies being used in what is being touted as the great hope for an end to the pandemic. You’re simply not hearing about what Dr. Madej shares here in the mainstream media! Biotech companies like MODERNA, the leading candidate for creating the vaccine that will be pushed on the American people, are being supported by many vested interests funding them behind-the-scenes and you will recognize their names immediately. This is a MUST WATCH if you want to dig deeper into what you’re potentially getting yourself into if you take this vaccine.

March. 3, 2023 'H5N1' 'Covid19' 'Spars' Medical & Geopolitical News. AndreCorbeil.

Avian Influenza A (H5N1), Cambodia

11 year old girl died of H5N1 & Father tested positive for H5N1 in Cambodia.

Human-to-human transmission of H5N1, are incredibly rare, but Not impossible.

Cambodia, 2003 to 2014

H5N1 Study's:

56 human cases of H5N1,

37 of them were fatal

From 2003 to 25 February 2023

873 human cases of infection with influenza A (H5N1)

458 deaths have been reported

From 21 countries.

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2023-DON445

Cambodia International Health Regulations (IHR) National Focal Point (NFP)