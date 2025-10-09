Trump's Peace Deal Achieved - Plus, Coming Crackdown on Antifa

Oct 9, 2025 - Historic peace for Gaza and Israel, plus a summary of the Antifa roundtable and how the Trump administration is planning on cracking down.

Thanks for watching and praying!





Follow us on X and Facebook

https://x.com/ColleyBob

https://www.facebook.com/prayingcitizen





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





My latest interview now live: https://lindelltv.com/shows/get-free-with-kristi-leigh/



