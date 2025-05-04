P.E.L.O.S.I. ACT 📜 SET TO CRUSH CONGRESSIONAL INSIDER TRADING❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The PELOSI Act, reintroduced by Senator Josh Hawley, aims to ban members of Congress and their spouses from trading individual stocks while in office, allowing only investments in mutual funds, ETFs, and Treasury bonds. This legislation seeks to prevent conflicts of interest and restore public trust in Congress.
