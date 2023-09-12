'JEWS WIRING WTC BEFORE 9 11 INSANE!

THE 2023 9/11 TRIBUTE WAS SICKENING. SOME OF THE PRESENTERS STILL CLING TO THE SAME OLD GOVERNMENT LIES. THE 9/11 VIDEOS ON THIS PLATFORM FULLY EXPOSE THE NAZI GOVERNMENT LIES SPEWED BY OUR TRAITOR POLITICIANS. THIS WAS A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER TO THE USA. THE BUSH/CHANEY NAZI AGENDA WAS TO KILL FREE SPEECH IN AMERICA. IN THIS SHOCKING VIDEO YOU'LL DISCOVER JEWISH FOREIGN OPERATIVES WIRED THE TWIND TOWERS SO DEW LASERS COULD BRING DOWN THE TWIN TOWERS. DOESN'T MATTER IF YOU BELIEVE ME OR NOT IT HAPPENED...PLEASE STOP BELIEVING THE TRAITORS WHO SOLD OUT AMERICA...WAKEUP!