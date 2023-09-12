Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'JEWS WIRING WTC BEFORE 9 11 INSANE!
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
137 Subscribers
69 views
Published 20 hours ago

THE 2023 9/11 TRIBUTE WAS SICKENING. SOME OF THE PRESENTERS STILL CLING TO THE SAME OLD GOVERNMENT LIES. THE 9/11 VIDEOS ON THIS PLATFORM FULLY EXPOSE THE NAZI GOVERNMENT LIES SPEWED BY OUR TRAITOR POLITICIANS. THIS WAS A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER TO THE USA. THE BUSH/CHANEY NAZI AGENDA WAS TO KILL FREE SPEECH IN AMERICA. IN THIS SHOCKING VIDEO YOU'LL DISCOVER JEWISH FOREIGN OPERATIVES WIRED THE TWIND TOWERS SO DEW LASERS COULD BRING DOWN THE TWIN TOWERS. DOESN'T MATTER IF YOU BELIEVE ME OR NOT IT HAPPENED...PLEASE STOP BELIEVING THE TRAITORS WHO SOLD OUT AMERICA...WAKEUP!

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket