Uncensored: Dutch Farmers Threatened with the MILITARY! Update from Michael Yon

Maria Zeee Uncensored





March 16, 2023





Michael Yon joins Maria Zeee for a follow-up interview on the Dutch Farmer protests over the weekend where the government threatened the farmers with the MILITARY.

To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/

If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia

Visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement! (US only)

Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/

Visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia

Visit The Wellness Company and get 5% off all products with promo code 'MARIA':

https://www.twc.health/?ref=ZpPYXhMJm_utMG

Detox your system NOW with Dr. Zelenko's Z-DTox and use promo code 'MARIAZEEE' for 5% off your order:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dg1rq-live-9-uncensored-dutch-farmers-threatened-with-the-military-update-from-mi.html



