The Habenula Effect on Addiction Relapse - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you suffering from LEARNED HELPLESSNESS? Do you have a damaged reward center in your brain? What exactly is the "switchboard for disappointment" and if yours is dysfunctional, how can you repair it? Find out on today's episode of the Dopamine Revolution Podcast. This is vital health information, for FREE!