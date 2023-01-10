Dr. John Campbell on more vaxx = more sickness

Sourced of - Dr. John Campbell - rumble.com/v23x33u-more-vaccines-causes-more-infections.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2

This video was removed from YouTube and is about a very important study showing the relationship between getting mRNA shots and likelyhood of getting Covid

The risk of COVID-19 also varied by the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses previously received.

The higher the number of vaccines previously received, the higher the risk of contracting COVID-19 Vaccine doses versus risk of covid during the 3-month study period One dose, 1.7 times more likely to test positive for covid Two doses, 2.63 times more likely to test positive for covid Three doses, 3.1 times more likely to test positive for covid More than three doses, 3.8 times more likely to test positive for covid So compared to the unvaccinated 1, x 1.7 2, x 2.36 3, x 3.1 4, x 3.38 P = 0.001 means 999 out of 1,000 likely to be a genuine result

That 99.9% likely to be a genuine result Effectiveness of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Bivalent Vaccine medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.12.17.22283625v1.full In 2020 (published in 2021) Evidence that vaccines prevented covid infection medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.06.02.21258231v1

This was when the human population had just encountered the novel Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus Things Have Changed (Dylan) Bivalent antigens vaccines Original vaccine and BA.4/BA.5 lineages of Omicron. (Approved without demonstration of effectiveness in human clinical studies) (Approved without demonstration of safety in human clinical studies) Background To evaluate whether a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine protects against COVID-19.

Methods Employees of Cleveland Clinic, n = 51,011 Cumulative incidence of COVID-19 was examined over the following weeks. Protection provided by recent and prior vaccination was evaluated First bivalents given, 12 September 2022 Three-month study