RT News - June 23 2025 6AM GMT

June 23, 2025

Donald Trump calls for regime change in Tehran despite MAGA figures back home increasingly vocalizing opposition to another US entanglement in the Middle East. Moscow slams Washington's attacks on Iran, warning of the dire repercussions attacking nuclear facilities could have globally. Iran's foreign minister is in the Russian capital to meet with President Putin - seeking a unified approach to the escalating conflict. Scenes of carnage in the Syrian capital as a suicide bomber attacks an Orthodox Church killing 22 people and wounding more than 60.





