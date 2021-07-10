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5 Presidents Dead After Rejecting Vaxx But It's Just A Coincidence, Right?
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282 views • July 10, 2021
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Sources used in video:
5 Presidents deny covid & vaccines, now they're all dead - https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-africa-leaders-idUSL2N2NP2SW
Italian doctor says he's never seen anything like this - https://freewestmedia.com/2021/06/27/surgeon-who-operated-on-young-italian-vaccine-victim-you-have-never-seen-anything-like-this/
Here's what feminism does to you - https://freewestmedia.com/2021/07/09/austrian-feminists-attack-media-office-not-afghans-for-13-year-olds-murder/
Childrens immune system is not working - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/08/new-zealand-children-falling-ill-in-high-numbers-due-to-covid-immunity-debt
German pedophiles - https://www.rt.com/op-ed/528631-germany-epidemic-child-sex-abuse/
Former dem rep admits they cheat - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/former-dem-rep-accidentally-tells-truth-election-integrity-really-cost-democrats-seats-video/
Commiefornia shuts down power plant in middle of power shortage - https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/energy/nunes-seeks-stop-california-shuttering-last-nuclear-plant-amidst-energy
Potatohead has more protesters than fans - https://www.oann.com/1k-trump-supporters-protest-biden-visit-in-crystal-lake-ill/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=1k-trump-supporters-protest-biden-visit-in-crystal-lake-ill
Pelosi gets richer from husband buying stock, she wasn't aware of it - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/07/08/report-pelosis-husband-secured-5-3-million-from-alphabet-options/
Seth Rich info - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/fbi-drops-thousands-pages-documents-murdered-dnc-operative-seth-rich-said-nothing/
More fake news from CNN - https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-who-made-national-spotlight-on-super-tuesday-booked-into-montgomery-county-jail-on-illegal-voting/
Man wins election while he's in prison - https://resistthemainstream.org/convicted-murderer-wins-election-to-office-in-dc-from-behind-bars/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
Wells Fargo shuts down personal line of credit - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wells-fargo-infuriates-customers-abruptly-shuttering-personal-credit-business
Womens weight lifting records all broke by a man - https://resistthemainstream.org/former-olympian-issues-warning-about-transgender-athletes-in-womens-sports/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
Founder of weather channel John Coleman shuts down idiot on cnn, there is no global warming - https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1413107535750500359
Horses don't like gay pride - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/friday-special-homophobic-horses-repulsed-by-gay-pride/
Pool party - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1412064107033997312
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1413572548973924354
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
5 Presidents deny covid & vaccines, now they're all dead - https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-africa-leaders-idUSL2N2NP2SW
Italian doctor says he's never seen anything like this - https://freewestmedia.com/2021/06/27/surgeon-who-operated-on-young-italian-vaccine-victim-you-have-never-seen-anything-like-this/
Here's what feminism does to you - https://freewestmedia.com/2021/07/09/austrian-feminists-attack-media-office-not-afghans-for-13-year-olds-murder/
Childrens immune system is not working - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/08/new-zealand-children-falling-ill-in-high-numbers-due-to-covid-immunity-debt
German pedophiles - https://www.rt.com/op-ed/528631-germany-epidemic-child-sex-abuse/
Former dem rep admits they cheat - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/former-dem-rep-accidentally-tells-truth-election-integrity-really-cost-democrats-seats-video/
Commiefornia shuts down power plant in middle of power shortage - https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/energy/nunes-seeks-stop-california-shuttering-last-nuclear-plant-amidst-energy
Potatohead has more protesters than fans - https://www.oann.com/1k-trump-supporters-protest-biden-visit-in-crystal-lake-ill/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=1k-trump-supporters-protest-biden-visit-in-crystal-lake-ill
Pelosi gets richer from husband buying stock, she wasn't aware of it - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/07/08/report-pelosis-husband-secured-5-3-million-from-alphabet-options/
Seth Rich info - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/fbi-drops-thousands-pages-documents-murdered-dnc-operative-seth-rich-said-nothing/
More fake news from CNN - https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-who-made-national-spotlight-on-super-tuesday-booked-into-montgomery-county-jail-on-illegal-voting/
Man wins election while he's in prison - https://resistthemainstream.org/convicted-murderer-wins-election-to-office-in-dc-from-behind-bars/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
Wells Fargo shuts down personal line of credit - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wells-fargo-infuriates-customers-abruptly-shuttering-personal-credit-business
Womens weight lifting records all broke by a man - https://resistthemainstream.org/former-olympian-issues-warning-about-transgender-athletes-in-womens-sports/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
Founder of weather channel John Coleman shuts down idiot on cnn, there is no global warming - https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1413107535750500359
Horses don't like gay pride - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/friday-special-homophobic-horses-repulsed-by-gay-pride/
Pool party - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1412064107033997312
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1413572548973924354
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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