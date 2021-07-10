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5 Presidents Dead After Rejecting Vaxx But It's Just A Coincidence, Right?
Aimless News
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282 views • July 10, 2021
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Sources used in video:

5 Presidents deny covid & vaccines, now they're all dead - https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-africa-leaders-idUSL2N2NP2SW

Italian doctor says he's never seen anything like this - https://freewestmedia.com/2021/06/27/surgeon-who-operated-on-young-italian-vaccine-victim-you-have-never-seen-anything-like-this/

Here's what feminism does to you - https://freewestmedia.com/2021/07/09/austrian-feminists-attack-media-office-not-afghans-for-13-year-olds-murder/

Childrens immune system is not working - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/08/new-zealand-children-falling-ill-in-high-numbers-due-to-covid-immunity-debt

German pedophiles - https://www.rt.com/op-ed/528631-germany-epidemic-child-sex-abuse/

Former dem rep admits they cheat - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/former-dem-rep-accidentally-tells-truth-election-integrity-really-cost-democrats-seats-video/

Commiefornia shuts down power plant in middle of power shortage - https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/energy/nunes-seeks-stop-california-shuttering-last-nuclear-plant-amidst-energy

Potatohead has more protesters than fans - https://www.oann.com/1k-trump-supporters-protest-biden-visit-in-crystal-lake-ill/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=1k-trump-supporters-protest-biden-visit-in-crystal-lake-ill

Pelosi gets richer from husband buying stock, she wasn't aware of it - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/07/08/report-pelosis-husband-secured-5-3-million-from-alphabet-options/

Seth Rich info - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/fbi-drops-thousands-pages-documents-murdered-dnc-operative-seth-rich-said-nothing/

More fake news from CNN - https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-who-made-national-spotlight-on-super-tuesday-booked-into-montgomery-county-jail-on-illegal-voting/

Man wins election while he's in prison - https://resistthemainstream.org/convicted-murderer-wins-election-to-office-in-dc-from-behind-bars/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt

Wells Fargo shuts down personal line of credit - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wells-fargo-infuriates-customers-abruptly-shuttering-personal-credit-business

Womens weight lifting records all broke by a man - https://resistthemainstream.org/former-olympian-issues-warning-about-transgender-athletes-in-womens-sports/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt

Founder of weather channel John Coleman shuts down idiot on cnn, there is no global warming - https://twitter.com/ElectionWiz/status/1413107535750500359

Horses don't like gay pride - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/friday-special-homophobic-horses-repulsed-by-gay-pride/

Pool party - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1412064107033997312

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1413572548973924354


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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