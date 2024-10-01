BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mark Passio - The REAL Seven Deadly Sins
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
0
63 views • 7 months ago

Mark Passio - The REAL Seven Deadly Sins


In this special presentation given at the Freedom Under Natural Law 3 virtual conference, Mark Passio explains the difference between the seven false “deadly sins” as defined by Religion and the REAL Seven Deadly Sins, which are the true transgressions against Natural Law, the Universal Moral Law of the Creator of the Universe. Mark details how the true deadly sins have been occulted, and replaced with vices to confuse the understanding of the average human being. This eye-opening presentation will allow many to see the truth of what has been hidden regarding True Morality.


Mark Passio's Web Site:

https://www.whatonearthishappening.com

Keywords
freedomwrongmind controltruthmark passiomoralityrightslaverytyrannynatural lawlaw of freedomthe real seven deadly sinsuniversal moral lawcreator of the universe
