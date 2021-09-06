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The FDA Was Called And Confronted About The Amount Of Deaths Caused By The Vaccinations
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1953 views • September 06, 2021
What happened on this call to the FDA. Basically stone walling and not responding appropriately to the concerns of the caller no matter what was said to the FDA. The number of deaths caused by the Covid vaccines is way under reported and there is no end in sight for this to be stopped. That's because those certain people in power who want to depopulate the world have no intention of stopping the genocide they have going on with their vaccinations. We can only hope that more people wake up and become informed of what is really going on with these "kill shots" that have murdered hundreds of thousands of people and perhaps many more than that, millions?.... it's genocide folks!! Please share this video with everyone and everywhere you can. I provided a separate link to this video below so that you can make use of an alternate link. Or feel free to use a different link shortener that will be successful wherever you post it online. This information needs to get out there along with other proofs of what is going on with vaccine deaths and the true purpose of these vaccinations which have already been posted on this channel.
Alternate link - https://bit.ly/fdacalled
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Alternate link - https://bit.ly/fdacalled
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