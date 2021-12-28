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Learn Why Alex Jones Is Mad At Trump
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170 views • December 28, 2021
Alex Jones lays out how the scales of criticism have been tilted to the point of no return, and now, he must attack Trump for the part he played in pushing deadly vaccines on the population.
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