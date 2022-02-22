Dr. Zelenko Urgues People Not To Take the Poison Death Shots

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02/18/2022 Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD, whose medical team has treated over 6,000 elderly and high-risk COVID patients with a survival rate greater than 99 percent: “Please do not take this poison death shot. Please live and have your children live and appreciate the glory of life and God.”