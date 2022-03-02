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Perverting God's Creation: Study Shows Jab Alters God/Nature Given DNA
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389 views • March 02, 2022
Shocked with latest Pfizer vaccine data? Well, you should have listened to those goddamn conspiracy theorists and tinfoil hat wearers who have long warned you about the jab...
Perverting God's Creation: Study Shows Jab Alters God/Nature Given DNA
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to talk about why vaccines are bad and they alter your DNA that God has given you.
The email threads between Gates and Fau Chi show clearly that "Covid" was just the excuse and vehicle to order the "vax" to be forced on people. The "vax" is the killer. Protozoa in Moderna AND Pfizer, graphene oxide or hydroxide (worse), the genetic modifications, the purpose for which was the DESTRUCTION of the immune system, and the prohibition of the use of things that work ARE GENOCIDE.
source:
StewPeters.tv
Perverting God's Creation: Study Shows Jab Alters God/Nature Given DNA
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters to talk about why vaccines are bad and they alter your DNA that God has given you.
The email threads between Gates and Fau Chi show clearly that "Covid" was just the excuse and vehicle to order the "vax" to be forced on people. The "vax" is the killer. Protozoa in Moderna AND Pfizer, graphene oxide or hydroxide (worse), the genetic modifications, the purpose for which was the DESTRUCTION of the immune system, and the prohibition of the use of things that work ARE GENOCIDE.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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