Pfizer’s CEO Tested Positive for the COVID After Receiving Fourth Doses of Pfizer COVID Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/p19avdb67
08/15/2022 Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, just announced on Twitter that he has COVID even after receiving four doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. He has started a course on Paxlovid. Biden and Fauci experienced a “rebound” Covid infection after taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid and they are not the only ones. It means that both the Covid vaccines and Paxlovid don’t work.