Why Did Jesus Make Himself Into a Human Embryo?

Why was Jesus Christ born in Bethlehem over two thousand years ago? God has had a controversy with the nations of the Earth since the first nations were formed after Noah’s Great Flood. Controversy is an offense. Hosea, the Old Testament prophet, said that God was offended by nations. The angels announced the end of hostilities between Heaven and Earth, the end of the controversy between God and nations. They proclaimed that God was sending good will toward humanity through the birth of Jesus Christ.

Our carol selection today reflects the end of that great controversy and the declaration that Jesus has come to redeem mankind.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/28/22.





