HURRICANE MILTON'S 𒅒 PROJECTED PATH [THIS IS WEATHER MANIPULATION RIGHT BEFORE YOUR EYES]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
238 views • 7 months ago

Not A Number - They can steer and intensify hurricanes like a drone.... Premeditated murder!!!


Source: https://x.com/myhiddenvalue/status/1843274462789255214


Thumbnail: https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/exhibits/online/hurricanes-climate-change/


Latest Sunday 11am ET track update on Milton. Track bumped south. Intensity forecast bumped to 125mph then 120mph nearing landfall Wednesday. Eyewall has formed. NHC notes system will expand windfield towards landfall spreading impacts through Florida. Will exit as a Hurricane into the Atlantic. http://spaghettimodels.com


https://x.com/tropicalupdate/status/1842954052302217486


HURRICANE MILTON HASNT EVEN HIT YET BUT!!!!! ALEXA KNOWS

Get ready PEOPLE!!!


https://x.com/popstarr65/status/1843071859497328704


Wouldn’t it be crazy if one of the largest lithium deposits in the world was right outside Asheville, NC?


Wouldn’t it be crazy if the largest lithium mining company in the world, three days before the flood began, submitted the permits for their mine right outside Asheville, NC?


Wouldn’t it be crazy if the mining company was just given $250 million in grants to help with construction of their mine right outside of Asheville, NC?


Wouldn’t it be crazy if less than a month before the flood started, Blackrock acquired 2.2 million shares of stock in this mining company?


Wouldn’t it be crazy if the residents who opposed the mine had their homes and property completely destroyed?


https://x.com/DerrickEvans4WV/status/1842988952661422523

weather manipulationwhite genocidenexradmulti pronged attackhurricane milton
