Bethlehem Pastor Reverend Munther Isaac We won’t accept an apology after Gaza genocide (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World Now at:-

https://youtu.be/1VCGXwh4vRw?si=rypzJxPIT8IKc2CI


28 Dec 2023 #MuntherIsaac #Israel #Palestine

Reverend Munther Isaac, senior pastor at the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church of Bethlehem, talks to TRT World about the Israel-Palestine conflict, saying people are turning a blind eye to what is happening in Gaza, which is a genocide.

#MuntherIsaac #Israel #Palestine


Transcript on YouTube page

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

