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Yes, They Can Vaccinate Us Via Nasal Test Swabs, Amazon Hiring 2,800 Per Day, and More
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456 views • December 01, 2020
Terral BlackStar - 30 Nov 2020
YES, THEY CAN VACCINATE US THROUGH NASAL TEST SWABS AND TARGET THE BRAIN
From HenryMakow.com: Bratislava--On October 31, 2020, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovič used threats and intimidation to force people to take COVID-19, experimental antigen tests. The World Health Organization WHO granted the test kit an exemption for the experiment on Slovak citizens.
Testing is also performed by veterinarians!
"In a pilot test conducted last week in Slovak city Bardejov, serious illnesses occurred immediately after testing, and after a forced mass assembly, they also contracted other illnesses such as influenza and COVID-19.
The Government of the Slovak Republic mobilized the Slovak army and police and invited foreign troops from Austria and Hungary and US Army uniforms were also seen. Those who refused to take the tests will be excluded from life, will be imprisoned under house arrest, not allowed to work, to buy food or medicine. The world needs to know what's going on. Slovak citizens became the victims of Mengele's experiments and genocide.
Read the rest @ https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/11/slovakia-forced-3.5-million.html
I don’t know if they do it, because no independent researchers examine those swabs, but I have always pointed out that our overlords seem more concerned with testing than with vaccinating. Almost like the vaccines were the bait and tests were the switch. And now we also know they totally CAN do that. Just follow the science below:
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/yes-they-can-vaccinate-us-through-nasal-test-swabs-and-target-the-brain/
YES, THEY CAN VACCINATE US THROUGH NASAL TEST SWABS AND TARGET THE BRAIN
From HenryMakow.com: Bratislava--On October 31, 2020, Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovič used threats and intimidation to force people to take COVID-19, experimental antigen tests. The World Health Organization WHO granted the test kit an exemption for the experiment on Slovak citizens.
Testing is also performed by veterinarians!
"In a pilot test conducted last week in Slovak city Bardejov, serious illnesses occurred immediately after testing, and after a forced mass assembly, they also contracted other illnesses such as influenza and COVID-19.
The Government of the Slovak Republic mobilized the Slovak army and police and invited foreign troops from Austria and Hungary and US Army uniforms were also seen. Those who refused to take the tests will be excluded from life, will be imprisoned under house arrest, not allowed to work, to buy food or medicine. The world needs to know what's going on. Slovak citizens became the victims of Mengele's experiments and genocide.
Read the rest @ https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/11/slovakia-forced-3.5-million.html
I don’t know if they do it, because no independent researchers examine those swabs, but I have always pointed out that our overlords seem more concerned with testing than with vaccinating. Almost like the vaccines were the bait and tests were the switch. And now we also know they totally CAN do that. Just follow the science below:
http://tapnewswire.com/2020/11/yes-they-can-vaccinate-us-through-nasal-test-swabs-and-target-the-brain/
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