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Resistance Should be the First Response, Not the Last
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333 views • November 12, 2021
To the founders and old revolutionaries, resistance to attacks on liberty was an essential part of the system, and essential for the maintenance of freedom. But resisting government usurpations isn’t supposed to be the last thing a people do - it should be “instantaneous.”
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: November 12, 2021
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Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: November 12, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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