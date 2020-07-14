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Severe Dangers of Inbreeding: The Story of Muslim Cousin Marriage in Pak/Bangla/Middle Eastern Brits
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59 views • July 14, 2020
This hard-hitting documentary narrated by Tazeen Ahmad exposes the horrible consequences of first-cousin marriage in the Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Middle Eastern communities in Britain. Inbreeding is known to be detrimental to the health of any community's genetic pool. The children from the union of first cousins suffer. The fiscal position of the host country becomes severely burdened (in healthcare). Why create a problem when it is so easily preventable.
Some news/articles/papers on the matter:
1)https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/health/news/7957808/700-children-born-with-genetic-disabilities-due-to-cousin-marriages-every-year.html
2)https://www.nytimes.com/2003/05/01/world/saudi-arabia-awakes-to-the-perils-of-inbreeding.html
3)https://www.economist.com/middle-east-and-africa/2016/02/25/keeping-it-in-the-family
4) https://staffanspersonalityblog.wordpress.com/2013/08/11/richard-dawkins-upsets-liberals-and-muslims-by-confronting-them-with-reality/
5) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4196914/
6) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4567984/
7) https://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/hay-festival/8544359/Hay-Festival-2011-Professor-risks-political-storm-over-Muslim-inbreeding.html
Documentary credits: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1717829/fullcredits?ref_=tt_cl_sm#cast
Disclaimer: Copyright, Intellectual Property and Distribution rights are fully owned by the creators of this documentary. This video is uploaded for educational purposes only!
Some news/articles/papers on the matter:
1)https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/health/news/7957808/700-children-born-with-genetic-disabilities-due-to-cousin-marriages-every-year.html
2)https://www.nytimes.com/2003/05/01/world/saudi-arabia-awakes-to-the-perils-of-inbreeding.html
3)https://www.economist.com/middle-east-and-africa/2016/02/25/keeping-it-in-the-family
4) https://staffanspersonalityblog.wordpress.com/2013/08/11/richard-dawkins-upsets-liberals-and-muslims-by-confronting-them-with-reality/
5) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4196914/
6) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4567984/
7) https://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/hay-festival/8544359/Hay-Festival-2011-Professor-risks-political-storm-over-Muslim-inbreeding.html
Documentary credits: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1717829/fullcredits?ref_=tt_cl_sm#cast
Disclaimer: Copyright, Intellectual Property and Distribution rights are fully owned by the creators of this documentary. This video is uploaded for educational purposes only!
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