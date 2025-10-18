BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: 2 Chronicles 15:7, 20251018
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
2 views • 2 days ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy, Heavenly Father, and ELOHIM, LORD YAHWEH, The Creator in Genesis 1:1, 2:4! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Everlasting love upon me! Thank You, Glorious Father for reminding me of Your spiritual reward if I diligently and faithfully obeyed Your commandments because of what my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ covenanted for me, because:  

Your Eternal Spirit through Prophet Azariah encourages me that as the redeemed of the LORD Jesus Christ, I should 7 be strong therefore, and let not my hands be weak: for my works shall be rewarded by You, my Almighty Heavenly Father, The ELOHIM, LORD YAHWEH, The Creator! Amen!

Thank you, Holy Father, for these wonderful assurances. Please continue to allow the power of Your Holy Spirit to guide me daily through the Righteousness and Gracious Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Chronicles 15:7, personalized KJV)

* * * *

Worship our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH with us: 

Click below to learn more and join us:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

lovecreatorworkyahwehstrongweakspiritgenesislordobeyhandsrewardcovenanteternalblesselohimencouragecommandmentfaithfulredeemeverlastingreminddiligenthallowedprophet azariah
