How do I help someone in pain? "To support and help someone in pain, the first true thing is always action, not words." Guy Finley explains how working on your own mindfulness and self-awareness can educate you before you give advice to a friend in pain.



Join Guy Finley LIVE every Wednesday 7 pm and Sunday 930 am PDT for a FREE online inner life talk. Register at www.guyfinley.org/light





