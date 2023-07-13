Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bishop Joseph Strickland Must Resist Pope Francis If Told To Step Down | Dr. Peter Kwasniewski
channel image
High Hopes
2637 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
16 views
Published Thursday

John-Henry Westen


July 12, 2023


Catholic author and composer Dr. Peter Kwasniewski is sounding the alarm on the limits of Pope Francis' authority and how faithful bishops such as Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, must resist Francis' attempts at being removed. Dr. Kwasniewski asserts that Bishop Strickland and other bishops have a duty to resist unjust commands — even from Pope Francis. Watch now as Dr. Peter Kwasniewski describes Pope Francis' limitations to LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen and why Bishop Strickland — and other faithful bishops — must resist unjust cancelation and continue speaking the truth.


For more information from Dr. Kwasniewski on today's show, visit:


Peter Kwasniewski, "Is the Pope the Vicar of Christ or CEO of Vatican, Inc?" (Catholic Family News)

https://catholicfamilynews.com/blog/2022/03/14/is-the-pope-the-vicar-of-christ-or-ceo-of-vatican-inc/


"On the Common Good, Authority, and Obedience"

https://traditionsanity.substack.com/p/on-the-common-good-authority-and


"Popes Who Fail to Rule for the Common Good"

https://traditionsanity.substack.com/p/popes-who-fail-to-rule-for-the-common


"Honoring Authority by Refusing to Consent to Its Abuses"

https://traditionsanity.substack.com/p/honoring-authority-by-refusing-to


Carlos A. Casanova, "The Duty of the Bishop and the Jurisdiction of the Pope"

https://onepeterfive.com/jurisdiction-bishop-pope/


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2znekm-bishop-joseph-strickland-must-resist-pope-francis-if-told-to-step-down-dr.-.html

Keywords
texaspope francisresisttylerbishopspeak the truthjohn-henry westenjoseph stricklanddr peter kwasniewskilimits of authorityfaithful bishopsattempt to removeunjust cancellation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket