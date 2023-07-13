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Bishop Joseph Strickland Must Resist Pope Francis If Told To Step Down | Dr. Peter Kwasniewski
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20 views • July 13, 2023

John-Henry Westen


July 12, 2023


Catholic author and composer Dr. Peter Kwasniewski is sounding the alarm on the limits of Pope Francis' authority and how faithful bishops such as Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, must resist Francis' attempts at being removed. Dr. Kwasniewski asserts that Bishop Strickland and other bishops have a duty to resist unjust commands — even from Pope Francis. Watch now as Dr. Peter Kwasniewski describes Pope Francis' limitations to LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen and why Bishop Strickland — and other faithful bishops — must resist unjust cancelation and continue speaking the truth.


For more information from Dr. Kwasniewski on today's show, visit:


Peter Kwasniewski, "Is the Pope the Vicar of Christ or CEO of Vatican, Inc?" (Catholic Family News)

https://catholicfamilynews.com/blog/2022/03/14/is-the-pope-the-vicar-of-christ-or-ceo-of-vatican-inc/


"On the Common Good, Authority, and Obedience"

https://traditionsanity.substack.com/p/on-the-common-good-authority-and


"Popes Who Fail to Rule for the Common Good"

https://traditionsanity.substack.com/p/popes-who-fail-to-rule-for-the-common


"Honoring Authority by Refusing to Consent to Its Abuses"

https://traditionsanity.substack.com/p/honoring-authority-by-refusing-to


Carlos A. Casanova, "The Duty of the Bishop and the Jurisdiction of the Pope"

https://onepeterfive.com/jurisdiction-bishop-pope/


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Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2znekm-bishop-joseph-strickland-must-resist-pope-francis-if-told-to-step-down-dr.-.html

Keywords
texaspope francisresisttylerbishopspeak the truthjohn-henry westenjoseph stricklanddr peter kwasniewskilimits of authorityfaithful bishopsattempt to removeunjust cancellation
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