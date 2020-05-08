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Episode #1921 - Thursday - May 07, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/Vzh3rcj3hdE
COMEY NOW IN A PANIC - US DOJ DROPS FLYNN CHARGES & REMOVES TOP FLYNN PROSECUTOR VAN GRACK 1921-6P
Court documents being filed Thursday, the Justice Department said it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” The documents were obtained by The Associated Press. The Justice Department said it had concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview on January 24, 2017 was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.” COMEY NOW IN A PANIC – US DOJ DROPS FLYNN CHARGES & REMOVES TOP FLYNN PROSECUTOR VAN GRACK – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/sYQA30qE8nN
GUEST: Robyn Gritz lost everything including her house fighting corruption in the FBI. She was an honest agent that knew the American people were her boss. Robyn was targeted and pushed out but continues to fight corruption in the FBI and expose those who are unethical. https://www.gofundme.com/f/fighting-fbi-discrimination-and-cor
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