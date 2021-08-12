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Covid -19 Vaxx Was Given To A Child Without Informed Consent
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570 views • August 12, 2021
This is horrid to watch . . . how can any person give this kill shot without their personal consent is beyond my comprehension. Have doctors and nurses become so hardened and separated that they don't care anymore? Who was videoing it? Why was it videoed without even a squeak from that person? How could they stand by and not do anything?
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